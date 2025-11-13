Win over Hearts a Confidence Booster — Karim Zito

The Head Coach of Asante Kotoko, Abdul-Karim Zito, says his side’s 1-0 win over arch-rivals Hearts of Oak on Sunday is a confidence booster for their campaign to recapture the Ghana Premier League (GPL) title this season.

“Before the start of the season, we set a target to win the league title again, and that is what we are working to achieve,” Zito stated.

Coach Zito made the remarks in an interaction with the press after guiding his side to victory over the Phobians at the Accra Sports Stadium in their Match Day Nine clash. He attributed the victory to the hard work, dedication, and attitude of his side.

“I owed the Fabulous supporters two points after the draw against Heart of Lions in Kumasi. I needed to search for those two points elsewhere. So, it is good that we won away to complement the points we lost at home.”

According to him, the victory sets their campaign right on track, and they will pursue the aspiration of winning the league game after game.

“We now have the points we planned for at this point. We’ll push for more game after game. We left Kumasi with the mindset of returning with six points from Accra; we have three more points to achieve that, and that is against Vision FC on Wednesday,” he indicated.

He described the match as a tight and competitive one, with elements akin to a Hearts-Kotoko clash of yesteryears.

“A Hearts versus Kotoko clash is not an easy game for the coaches and players, as well as all concerned. So, when one side wins by any goal margin, it should be received positively,” he added.

He called on the club faithful to exercise patience for Guinean forward Donzo, who until the game was yet to score for the club, noting that he had a problem with language which is being solved gradually.

Coach Zito’s side remains the only club this season yet to taste defeat in six league matches with three matches outstanding, amassing 14 points and occupying the seventh spot on the league log.

Asante Kotoko held Vision FC to a goalless draw yesterday in an outstanding fixture played at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex in Tema. They will clash with current league leaders, Aduana Stars, on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Meanwhile, Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder Hussein Mohammed has been charged by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for misconduct. This follows an incident involving referee Reginald Collins Amoah after the defeat to Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Hussein Mohammed was alleged to have rushed toward the referee in anger, but was quickly restrained by police officers who had surrounded Amoah for protection. The GFA described the player’s conduct as a serious breach of Articles 12(1)(k) and 34(6)(d) of the Disciplinary Code, which prohibits threatening or attempting to assault match officials.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY