A.M.E Zion Church Board of Bishops to make historic visit to Ghana

The Members of the Board of Bishops of the African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E) Zion Church will pay a historic one-week visit to Ghana.

This is the first time in the more than 200-year history of the A.M.E Zion Church, that the global Board of Bishops, majority of whom reside in the USA, will be visiting an African country as a group.

Among the activities of the Bishops during their week-long stay in Ghana, are media engage­ment sessions, embarking on trips to Keta, Anloga, and Cape Coast.

There will also be courtesy calls on President Akufo Addo, the President-Elect, John Maha­ma and the U.S. Ambassador to Ghana.

According to a statement signed by the Episcopal Secre­tary, Rev. David K. Zungbey

Episcopal Secretary, A.M.E Zion Church, the team will also tour sites in Accra like the Dubois Centre, Kwame Nkru­mah Memorial Park, Arts Centre, the James Town Lighthouse and Ussher Fort.

Another major event on the Board of Bishop’s itinerary is the Chapel Dedication Service of- St John Society, which is the first (oldest) A.M.E Zion church established in Ghana in Keta in the year 1899.

Currently, a Ghanaian, Rt. Rev. Dr Hilliard K. Dela Dogbe; who is the First Indigenous African Resident Bishop of the church for (Western- West Africa Episcopal District), is the Presi­dent of the Board of Bishops.

He was elected the President of the Board of Bishops, at the 52nd Quadrennial Session of the General Conference of the church held in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, from July, 24 to 28, 2024. The General Conference, is the supreme legislative body of the A.M.E Zion Church and meets every four years.

