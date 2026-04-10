Aduana FC aim at Gold Stars upset today

ADUANA FC return to Premier League action under pressure after a dip in form that has seen them win just once in their last five matches.

A narrow defeat to Berekum Chelsea last weekend stalled their title momentum, leaving them on 42 points from 28 games.

However, the Fire Club will draw confidence from their formidable home record at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park, where they have lost just once all season and remain unbeaten in their last five, keeping four straight clean sheets.

History also favours them in Dormaa, having beaten Bibiani Gold Stars FC three times in their last four home meetings.

League leaders, Bibiani Gold Stars FC, travel to Dormaa Ahenkro buoyed by a crucial win over Nations FC that sent them back to the summit with 51 points.

While their attacking output has been impressive, defensive vulnerabilities remain a concern, particularly on the road where they have struggled—winning just once in their last five away matches and conceding heavily.

As the title race intensifies, this high-stakes clash presents a defining test: Aduana is seeking to reignite their charge on home soil, and Gold Stars determined to hold firm at the top despite their away-day frailties.

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