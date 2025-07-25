Banabas Aburi FC wins Akwapim South MP soccer tournament
Aburi-based Banabas Aburi FC was crowned champions of the 2025 Decathlon-sponsored Lawrencia Dziwornu Showcase soccer tournament held at the Adonteng Park in Aburi over the weekend.
The two-day soccer tournament, organised by the Member of Parliament for Akuapem South, Madam Lawrencia Dziwornu, was part of her commitment to unearth soccer talents in the constituency and support them in realising their dreams.
On their way to the finals, Banabas defeated Pokrom United 1-0, while Shaka Foundation triumphed over Agape FC 3-2 on penalties in the other semi-final match.
After a goalless draw in the finals, Banabas managed to defeat Shaka Foundation 6-5 on penalties to pick the trophy and medals, while Pokrom United defeated Agape FC 4-3 on penalties to secure third place.
The Minister of Sports and Recreation, Mr Kofi Adams, who was the special guest of honour, congratulated Madam Dziwornu for heeding President John Dramani Mahama’s call to give attention to talents from the grassroots level.
On her part, Madam Dziwornu expressed her vision to develop future leaders from the constituency and use sports, particularly football, as a vehicle for change.
“Football is a unifying tool for community development. My aim is to provide a platform for young talented individuals to showcase their skills and receive support to play at the highest level,” she emphasised.
Former Black Stars players, Maxwell Konadu, Laryea Kingston, Charles Taylor, Jerry Akaminko, Afriyie Acquah, and Dan Quaye, were present to lend their support and identify talents for further assistance.
All eight teams received Decathlon-branded footballs and other gear for their participation.
BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY