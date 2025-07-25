 Banabas Aburi FC wins Akwapim South MP soccer tournament

Aburi-based Banabas Aburi FC was crowned champi­ons of the 2025 Decath­lon-sponsored Lawrencia Dziwor­nu Showcase soccer tournament held at the Adonteng Park in Aburi over the weekend.

The two-day soccer tournament, organised by the Member of Par­liament for Akuapem South, Mad­am Lawrencia Dziwornu, was part of her commitment to unearth soccer talents in the constituency and support them in realising their dreams.

On their way to the finals, Bana­bas defeated Pokrom United 1-0, while Shaka Foundation triumphed over Agape FC 3-2 on penalties in the other semi-final match.

After a goalless draw in the finals, Banabas managed to defeat Shaka Foundation 6-5 on penalties to pick the trophy and medals, while Pokrom United defeated Agape FC 4-3 on penalties to secure third place.

The Minister of Sports and Rec­reation, Mr Kofi Adams, who was the special guest of honour, con­gratulated Madam Dziwornu for heeding President John Dramani Mahama’s call to give attention to talents from the grassroots level.

On her part, Madam Dziwornu expressed her vision to develop future leaders from the constitu­ency and use sports, particularly football, as a vehicle for change.

“Football is a unifying tool for community development. My aim is to provide a platform for young talented individuals to showcase their skills and receive support to play at the highest level,” she emphasised.

Former Black Stars players, Maxwell Konadu, Laryea Kings­ton, Charles Taylor, Jerry Aka­minko, Afriyie Acquah, and Dan Quaye, were present to lend their support and identify talents for further assistance.

All eight teams received Decath­lon-branded footballs and other gear for their participation.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY