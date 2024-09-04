Basigi optimistic despite Black Princesses defeat to Austria

Head Coach, Yussif Basigi, is optimistic about the Black Princesses chances in their next game against Japan after a tough 2-1 loss to Austria in their opening match.

Despite a slow start, the team dominated the second half and showed promise, but failed to capi­talise on scoring opportunities.

Skipper Stella Nyamekye is shrugged-off the ball by Austrian Anna Wirnsberger during the game

“We started the game slowly but getting to the latter part of the first half, we raised our game and for the second half we dominated play when we were down by a goal’’ he said.

“We didn’t utilise many of our goal scoring chances which was unfortunate. I think this is where we have to polish very well so that we will be able to be back in contention.”

“The second half performance was very good; if we had started the first half like the way we did in the second half, it would have been super but we started slowly.”

Basigi acknowledged the pressure to perform but remains motivated, emphasising the need to improve and make the most of their remaining games with a for­midable squad and valuable expe­rience from previous international friendlies, the Black Princesses are determined to make a strong comeback in their next match.

“I wouldn’t say there is no pressure at all because if we had won or drawn this game against Austria, it would’ve given us motivation but now we have no option than to go all out with the remaining two games to go,” Basigi added.

Ghana will battle Japan in the second group E game on Thursday, September 5, 2024.

Austria scored in either half to secure the 2-1 win over Ghana in the ongoing FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia.

Hannah Fankhauster scored in the 12th minute to give her side the lead after she got on the end of a beautiful team effort.

Ghana continued to press for the equaliser but the World Cup debutants held on to their slim lead until the break.

After recess, Yussif Basigi in­troduced Mafia Nyame and Beline Nyarkoh for Salamatu Abdulai and Asana Mohammed. Again, Ghana captain, Stella Nyamekye, saw her long range effort hit the post in the 52nd minute.

The game’s second goal was against the run of play, as Asana Alhassan was punished for handling the ball in the box, and Nicole Ojukwu buried the resulting spot-kick to make it 2-0 for Austria.

Stella Nyamekye pulled one back in the 90th minute but that was not enough as the game ended 2-1 in favour of Austria.

