Black Maidens coach confident ahead of Senegal clash

Black Maidens Head Coach, Joe Nana Adarkwa, has expressed confidence ahead of Ghana’s decisive return leg against Senegal, insisting his side is fully focused on securing qualification for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

Ghana battled back from behind to earn a valuable draw in the first leg away to Senegal, leaving the tie finely poised ahead of Saturday’s showdown at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Speaking ahead of the crucial encounter, Adarkwa acknowledged the quality of the Senegalese side but believes his players have what it takes to finish the job on home soil.

“We had to come from behind to secure a point in a very tight game against a difficult Senegal side. The girls showed great character, and now our focus is on winning at home to book our place at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup,” he said.

He also revealed that his technical team was fine-tuning its plans to ensure the team was well-prepared for the winner-takes-all contest.

“We will work on getting our lineup right and remain committed to our game plan. Every player understands what is at stake, and we are determined to deliver a performance that makes Ghanaians proud.”

The winner of Saturday’s encounter will secure one of Africa’s coveted places at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

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