18 clubs confirmed for 2026/27 Ghana Premier League season

The 18 clubs set to compete in the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League have officially been confirmed, ushering in another exciting chapter of Ghana’s top-flight football.

Joining the top division are three newly promoted clubs making their Premier League debut: Port City, champions of the Division One League Zone Three; Ashantigold ’04, winners of Zone Two; and Debibi United, champions of Zone One.

Their promotion marks a historic milestone for each club as they prepare to test themselves against the country’s best.

The trio will join 15 returning clubs in what promises to be a fiercely competitive campaign.

Defending champions, Medeama SC, will begin the season with the responsibility of protecting the league title they secured during the 2025/26 season, as rival clubs aim to dethrone the Tarkwa-based side and stake their own claim to domestic glory.

The composition of the league has also been shaped by changes following the conclusion of the previous campaign.

Nations FC and Eleven Wonders were relegated to the Division One League after failing to retain their top-flight status, while Hohoe United withdrew from the competition, paving the way for the newly promoted sides.

The new Ghana Premier League season will kick off over the weekend of September 4–7, 2026, and conclude on the weekend of May 28–31, 2027.

The league will maintain its established competition format, with the majority of fixtures scheduled for weekends to maximise fan engagement and attendance. Midweek match days will be reserved exclusively for outstanding fixtures, ensuring a balanced and well-managed calendar throughout the season.

The Football Association has reaffirmed its commitment to the smooth and efficient implementation of the 2026/27 football calendar, with the objective of delivering a competitive, well-organised and uninterrupted Premier League season for clubs, players, officials and supporters across the country.

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