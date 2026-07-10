Street Academy annual health walk rescheduled

The Street Academy’s annual health walk has been postponed.

The postponement followed discussion with stakeholders over President John Dramani Mahama’s declaration of Friday and Saturday as National Clean-up Day.

The event, the 26th edition, was initially slated for tomorrow but according to the organisers, the event would be held on Saturday, August 1.

This year’s edition is on the theme: ‘Feet on the Street, Hope in Motion.’

Dr Ataa Lartey, the Founder and Executive Director of the Academy, told The Times Sports that the walk which was expected to be joined by a few dignitaries will start at the Accra Art Centre.

From there, it would proceed through the principal streets of Accra to James Town and return to the starting point.

The event aims to raise awareness about the plight of needy and underprivileged children, promote healthy living, and advocate the importance of basic education.

Former members of the Academy, Joseph Ageko, a former International Boxing Federation (IBF) world champion; Abraham Mensah, a silver medallist at the Commonwealth Games; Moses Domenyo, a boxing trainer and other high profile sports men and women are expected to join this year’s walk.

By Spectator Sports Reporter

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