Street Academy to hold 2026 health walk Saturday

The Street Academy, a sports and culture organisation, will on Saturday organise the 26th edition of its annual health walk in Accra.

The walk, to be held under the theme: ‘Feet on the Street, Hope in Motion,’ will start at the Accra Art Centre and proceed through the principal streets of Accra to James Town and return to the starting point.

The event aims to raise awareness about the plight of needy and underprivileged children, promote healthy living, and advocate the importance of basic education.

The walk will be led by the founder of the organisation, Dr Ataa Lartey, and will feature a range of activities, including a brisk group walk, mass aerobics, free health screening, and entertainment for children.

Last year’s edition attracted more than 400 children, who participated in the event. It was attended by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Odododiodoo, Mr Alfred Nii Ashie Kotey.

Also in attendance were former International Boxing Federation (IBF) world champion, Joseph Agbeko, and Abraham Mensah, a silver medallist at the most recent Commonwealth Games held in the United Kingdom.

BY BENJAMIN ARCTON-TETTEY

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