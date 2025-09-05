Chad snatch stoppage-time draw with Ghana

Ghana were pegged back late by Chad but stayed top of Group I after a 1–1 draw in their 2026 World Cup qualifying match in N’Djamena yesterday, setting up a high-stakes home meeting with Mali later on Monday.

Jordan Ayew’s 17th-minute strike looked enough until sub­stitute Celestin Ecua snatched an 89th-minute equaliser for the hosts.

Ayew — teed up by Moham­med Kudus — put the Black Stars in front with a composed finish, his sixth goal of the cam­paign.

The Leicester City forward now sits second in the CAF qual­ifying scorers list on six, behind Gabon’s Denis Bouanga (eight).

The outcome was one the Black Stars would ponder on with regrets after creating several chances after taking the lead but failed to add to the tally.

Ghana managed the tempo for long spells after the opener, with Emmanuel Owusu booked mid­way through the first half as the visitors disrupted Chad’s rhythm and protected their advantage into the break.

Chad made the game far more physical after the restart and used their bench to push Ghana deeper.

Aziz Tchaouana was intro­duced just before the hour to add running power, while Hamed Amine followed soon after as the home side committed bodies forward.

Ghana coach, Otto Addo, re­sponded with a double change on 77 minutes — bringing on Fran­cis Bonsu Baah and Kamaldeen Sulemana — and later Osman Ibrahim for Kudus, but Ghana could not find the second goal to close the contest.

The price of those missed opportunities arrived in the final minutes of normal time. Ecua found space in the box and, from Mbangossoum’s pass, swept home the leveler to ignite the stadium and deny Ghana a fifth straight win in the section.

Mbangossoum was booked in stoppage time as Chad saw out a point that lifts morale at the bottom.

The result leaves Ghana on 16 points, four clear of Comoros (12) with two matches to play.

The outcome of the Comoros versus Mali encounter would go a long way to affect Monday’s clash between Mali and the Black Stars which at this stage is considered a major decider.

That fixture could tighten the race before Ghana after failing to secure the maximum points against the Chad, the whipping boys of Group I.

With Madagascar (10) also in the mix, Group I remains deli­cately poised with six points still available.

