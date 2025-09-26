Expert guidance will decide when boxing ban is lifted – NSA Boss

The Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, has explained that the decision to lift the suspension on boxing in Ghana will depend on expert advice.

He said the authority was relying on clearance and direction from professionals who are knowledgeable about ringside medical issues.

According to him, sports journalists and administrators are not medical experts and must therefore depend on the guidance of those who are.

Mr. Ankrah stressed that medical experts will advise and provide direction, which will help the NSA to make the right decisions about the future of boxing activities in the country.

He described the process as simple, noting that the authority would follow expert recommendations before taking any further steps.

By: Jacob Aggrey