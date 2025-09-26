24th & 25th September 2025 | West Africa's only Global Show West Africa Agri Show 2025 WAAS – 24th & 25th September, West Africa's only global agricultural exhibition
Sports

Expert guidance will decide when boxing ban is lifted – NSA Boss

September 26, 2025
The Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, has explained that the decision to lift the suspension on boxing in Ghana will depend on expert advice.

He said the authority was relying on clearance and direction from professionals who are knowledgeable about ringside medical issues.

According to him, sports journalists and administrators are not medical experts and must therefore depend on the guidance of those who are.

Mr. Ankrah stressed that medical experts will advise and provide direction, which will help the NSA to make the right decisions about the future of boxing activities in the country.

He described the process as simple, noting that the authority would follow expert recommendations before taking any further steps.

By: Jacob Aggrey

September 26, 2025
