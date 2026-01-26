Flying Start for GRA Hockey Teams at 2026 ACCC

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Hockey teams have enjoyed impressive starts at the ongoing Africa Cup for Club Championship (ACCC) in Harare, Zimbabwe, recording important wins in their opening group games.

In the men’s division, GRA showed resilience in a tough opening encounter, edging Hotspurs of Zambia 1-0, with Andy Adjetey scoring the decisive goal.

In their second match played yesterday, the GRA men delivered a dominant display, thrashing Bulawayo 8-1.

Goals came from Henry Quartey, Ernest Obeng Opoku, Peter Mantey, Mohammed Ibrahim, and Luke Damalie, who netted a hat-trick to earn the Man of the Match award.

Speaking after the game, Damalie said the team remained focused despite the impressive start.

“The team is focused and determined to continue with the winning formula. We are taking each game one step at a time. We remain committed to the task ahead and are happy with this win because it has boosted our morale going into the next game,” he said.

In the women’s division, the Royal Ladies of GRA, who are the defending champions, also opened their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Lakers of Kenya.

The goals were scored in each half by Vivian Narkuor and Elizabeth Opoku, with Narkuor going on to win the Player of the Match award.

They followed up yesterday with another composed performance, coming from behind to defeat Bulawayo 6-2.

After conceding the opening goals, the Ghanaians rallied strongly through their captain, Elizabeth Opoku, who scored a hat-trick. Additional goals came from Vivian Narkuor and Mavis Berko, with Mavis being named Woman of the Match.

In her post-match interview, Berko acknowledged the challenge posed by the hosts but emphasised the team’s championship mentality.

“Bulawayo gave us a run for our money, but our vision to return the trophy to Ghana pushed us through. Our management, the playing body and the entire country are behind us. Champions don’t have it easy defending titles, but our teamwork and winning mentality earned us the victory and the three maximum points,” she said.

The Ghanaian teams will be back in action today against Hippo Hockey Club of Zimbabwe in their third group matches as they continue their quest for continental glory.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER

