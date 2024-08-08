Gbese Mantse rallies support for Charity Cup

The Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayi-Bonte II, has rallied support for this year’s Gbese Mantse Homowo Peace Char­ity Cup Match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Kpando Hearts of Lions.

The match, which is sched­uled for Sundayat the Accra Sports Stadium, forms part of activities to mark this year’s Ho­mowo celebrations.

It is also to promote peace before, during and after the 2024 general election in Accra in particular and the country as a whole.

The match will afford both clubs the opportunity to parade their newly signed players and test their preparedness towards the 2024/25 league season.

Apart from playing for pride, the two teams will also fight for the giant trophy donated by Nii Ayi-Bonte, who is also the Paramount Chief of the Gbese Traditional Area.

Addressing a news conference at his palace in Accra yesterday, he said the institutionalisation of the Gbese Mantse Charity match was not a replacement to the Ga Mantse Cup, but rather the Gbese Traditional Council’s contribution towards promoting unity in Accra and the country as a whole.

He explained that as an ardent football enthusiast and a former chief executive officer of one of the most glorious cups in Ghana, he was under the obligation to use football to promote peace in the country.

Nii Ayi-Bonte explained that there couldn’t have been a better period to have organised such a match than the period of Homowo which was a period for brotherliness and show of unity and love.

He therefore used the oc­casion to appeal to all football loving fans from across the country to throng to the stadi­um on Sunday to make the day a memorable one.

“Ever since I left Accra Hearts of Oak as the CEO, I have not been to the stadium, but on this occasion I will be there in person to present the cup so everybody must come and watch a beautiful game,” he emphasised.

The Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, AbubakariQuattara, assured of a very competitive game to entertain all who would turn up to watch the game.

He said with the new recruitment they had done, he was certain that Hearts would carry the day.

The coach of Heart of Lions, Bashiru Hayford, said he remained the only coach who had antidote to Hearts of Oak and Sunday’s match would not be any different.

He said his boys were in good spirit and they would definitely beat Hearts of Oak at their own backyard

BY CLIFF EKUFUL