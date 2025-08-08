GFA ExCo to visit Kotoko, Gold Stars, Police Ladies ahead of CAF Competitions

The President of the Ghana Football Associa­tion (GFA), Kurt Edwin Sime­on-Okraku, and the Executive Council (ExCo) is embarking on a working visit to the three clubs preparing to rep­resent the nation in the 2025/26 CAF Inter-Club Competitions.

The three clubs, Gold Stars FC, Asante Kotoko SC and Police Ladies FC, have earned their places in their respective CAF tournaments following impressive domestic campaigns.

President Okraku began the tour in Accra on Wednesday where he visited the training camp of Gold Stars FC, the crowned champions of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League.

The Bibiani-based club is cur­rently holding pre-season prepara­tions in the capital ahead of their historic debut in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League.

He then made a stopover at the training grounds of Police Ladies FC, winners of the 2024/25 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League.

Police Ladies will be represent­ing Ghana in the CAF Women’s Champions League WAFU B Zonal Qualifiers.

Following his engagements in Accra, President Okraku will also visit MTN FA Cup champions, Asante Kotoko SC. The Porcupine Warriors are scheduled to com­pete in the 2025/26 TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup and are preparing for the continental challenge.

The purpose of the President’s visit was to familiarise himself with the clubs’ preparations, encourage technical teams and players, and reaffirms the GFA’s full backing and support as they strive to make a mark on the Afri­can continent.

Ghana’s representation in the 2025/26 CAF Inter-Club Compe­titions are Gold Stars FC – CAF Champions League (Premier League Champions), Asante Kotoko SC – CAF Confederation Cup (FA Cup Winners) and Police Ladies FC – CAF Women’s Cham­pions League (WAFU B Zonal Qualifiers).

The GFA remains committed to supporting Ghanaian clubs as they pursue continental glory, and Pres­ident Okraku’s tour is expected to inspire confidence and unity ahead of what promises to be an exciting campaign for all three teams.

–Ghanafa.org