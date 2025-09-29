GFA Pres Okraku kicks off 2025/26 DOL at Tuba AstroTurf

The 2025/26 Division One League (DOL) season officially kicked off on Friday at the Tuba AstroTurf in Kasoa with an exciting clash between Attram De Visser and Accra Lions.

The opening fixture drew high-profile attendance, led by Ghana Football Association (GFA), President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, and Vice President, Mark Addo.

In a symbolic gesture to mark the start of the new season, the GFA President, who doubles as the CAF 2nd Vice President, performed the ceremonial kick-off before the match began. This act underscored the Association’s commitment to growing and promoting Ghana’s lower-tier leagues as an integral part of the football development pyramid.

The opening day fixture between Attram De Visser and Accra Lions lived up to its billing, ending in a 1-1 stalemate.

The GFA leadership’s presence at the venue also sent a strong signal of their hands-on approach to supporting domestic football.

The opening day’s events at the Tuba AstroTurf have set the tone for what promises to be another thrilling chapter in Ghana’s domestic football calendar.

Meanwhile, the Football Association has announced changes to the 2025/26 Premier League schedule, following the fixing of the World Cup 2026 Matchday 10 qualifier simultaneously by FIFA on October 12, at the Accra Sports Stadium,

As part of efforts to enhance the delivery of the television schedule and to align with the FIFA calendar, Matchday 5 and Matchday 9 fixtures have been swapped.

According to an FA statement, Matchday 9 will now be played on the weekend of Friday, October 10, to Monday, October 13 2025.

While Matchday 5 will now be played on the weekend of Thursday, to Sunday, November 9, 2025.

Clubs scheduled to play at home outside Accra during the rescheduled Matchday 5 may opt to host their games on Sunday, unless it is a live match.

Clubs scheduled to play in Accra during the rescheduled Matchday 9 will host their matches on Monday, October 13, 2025, in light of the Black Stars’ FIFA World Cup qualifier on Sunday, October 12, 2025.

All Premier League Clubs have already been informed of the rescheduled fixtures. –Ghanafa.org

