Ghana eyes IHF Zone III glory as youth Handball teams head to Togo

Ghana’s Under-18 and Under-20 men’s handball teams are set to represent the country at the 2026 International Handball Federation (IHF) Zone III Trophy championship, scheduled to take place on April 6-11 in Lomé, Togo.

Nine countries, that is Ghana, Togo, Benin, Cote d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Liberia, Central African Republic, and Niger will compete for honours and qualification to the continental championship.

The Under-20 side enters the tournament as defending champions, having lifted the trophy in 2024 when Ghana hosted the competition at the Borteyman Sports Complex.

In that final, Ghana defeated Cote d’Ivoire 32–28 to win the title.

The Under-18 team will aim for redemption after finishing runners-up at the last edition. They were beaten 33–25 by Nigeria in the final, missing out on gold but securing a silver medal finish.

Ghana also dominated the individual awards at the 2024 tournament, picking up five Best Player honours across both age categories. Under-20 goalkeeper, Edmund Addo, was named Best Goalkeeper of the tournament following a series of outstanding performances.

With preparations intensified ahead of the Lomé tournament, Ghana is expected to mount a strong challenge in both categories. The Under-20 team will be seeking to successfully defend its crown, while the Under-18 side targets a return to the top of the podium.

The IHF Challenge Trophy serves as a qualifying competition, with winners from each zone earning the right to represent their region at the continental championship, adding extra significance to Ghana’s campaign in Togo.

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