‘Gyatabi’ joins Bishop Boxing Promotions stable

Ghanaian knockout specialist, Wasiru ‘Gyatabi’ Mohammed, has joined the stables of Bishop Boxing Promotions, a partnership expected to revive the career of the once promising boxer.

A statement issued yesterday by the syndicate signed by its president, Dave Bishop, confirmed the partnership.

“Bishop Boxing Promotions is pleased to announce the acquisition of Ghanaian knockout specialist Wasiru ‘Gyatabi’ Mohammed,” it stated.

A powerful presence in the super bantamweight and featherweight ranks, Mohammed is a former WBO Africa and WBO Global titleholder whose early-career unbeaten run and high stoppage ratio have marked him as one of West Africa’s most exciting pugilists.

Mohammed launched his professional career in April 2017, stopping Isaac Mensah by fourth-round TKO.

In 2018 he claimed the WBO Africa super bantamweight crown after a contentious encounter with Isaac Sackey that ended in a technical decision. Mohammed later added the WBO Global title to his résumé.

He was touted as a major contender to face former World Boxing Organisation (WBO), Isaac Dogboe, in what could have been a blockbuster in the local boxing scene.

“Wasiru brings the kind of ferocity and finishing ability that energises fans and builds champions,” said Dave Bishop, founder of Bishop Boxing Promotions. “We’re committed to providing him with the platform, resources, and matchups to propel him back into title contention and worldwide recognition,” he added.

John Manfo, Co-Manager and President of Fight Ready Promotions, commented: “Wasiru’s aggressive style and resilience make him a must-watch fighter. Teaming up with Bishop Boxing Promotions gives him the strategic support he needs to advance his career and take on high-profile opponents.”

Wasiru ‘Gyatabi’ Mohammed, Known for relentless pressure and an above average knockout percentage, has competed primarily at super bantamweight and featherweight, building momentum early in his pro tenure with a streak of wins and notable regional titles.

BY ANDREW NORTEY

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