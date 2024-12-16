Heart of Lions stun Samartex to go top

Kpando based Heart of Lions pulled off an impressive 1-0 win over defending champions, FC Samartex, to go top of the table in their match day 13 game of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) on Saturday at the Nsenkyire Arena on Saturday.

Nana Frimpong scored the only goal that catapulted Heart of Lions to the top of the Premier League table.

Without doubt, it was their best performance of the season which they climaxed with an early goal coming from the foot of Frimpong in the fourth minute.

The defending champions fashioned multiple opportunities but the visitors grew into the match to hold on to the tiny lead to move ahead of Gold Stars FC at the top of the table.

FC Samartex are now nine points adrift leaders Gold Stars FC, while Lions have assumed top spot for the first time this season.

The shockers continued at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Park in Tema New Town where Vision FC re­corded, perhaps, their biggest win of the season so far; a 3-2 victory over Tarkwa based Medeama SC.

Emmanuel Kyei scored at the death as Vision FC edged the Mauves and Yellows in an exciting five-goal thriller.

Vision FC shot into the lead through Joshua Rhule as early as the fourth minute before Frank Abora Duku added the second on the stroke of half time.

However, Medeama clawed back to peg the game at 2-2 with goals from Osah Bernardinho Tetteh and Michael Sarpong in the 67th and 82nd minutes, respec­tively.

With the game heading to a draw, Emmanuel Kyei popped up with the decisive winner in inju­ry-time to hand the vital win to the Premier League debutants.

Basake Holy Stars recorded their biggest win of the season after a comfortable 3-0 win over Young Apostles at home on Saturday.

Prince Opoku opened the scoring in the 51st minute, Issah Yakubu added the second in the 60th minute before Prince Twen­eboah put the icing on the cake with the third goal in the 90th minute.

The win has catapulted Holy Stars to mid-table, while Young Apostles lie 13th with 13 points.

At the Berekum Golden City Park, Berekum Chelsea were held to a goalless draw by Aduana FC in the Bono derby on Saturday.

The two teams failed to break each other down as they shared the spoils in an entertaining clash at the Golden City Park.

Nsoatreman FC were also held 1-1 at home by Dreams FC in match day 13 of the Premier League on Saturday.

The visitors took an early lead through Joseph Esso in the 7th minute before Collins Kofi Kudjoe pulled parity in the 57th minute.

The two teams spurned chanc­es to share the points at the Nana Konamansah Park.

Meanwhile, Lucky Nwafor’s first half strike delivered a vital 1-0 win for Accra Lions against Nations FC on Saturday.

Lions, playing at the WAFA Park in Sogakope for the first time this season, have now record­ed just their second win of the campaign.

Despite the win, they remain in the bottom three while Nations FC lie fourth with 22 points from 13 games. –Ghanafa.org