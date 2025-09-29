Hearts ease past Wonders, Aduana silence All Blacks

Accra Hearts of Oak recorded their second straight win in the three-week-old 2025/26 Ghana Premier League (GPL) with a 1–0 victory over returnees, Eleven Wonders, at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.

The only goal of the game came in the 18th-minute from midfielder Enock Asubonteng, who drove home a left-footed shot past goalkeeper Joseph Baah in post for Wonders.

It was the visitors who attacked the hosts first in the third minute with a strike on goal from Osman Zackaria.

The Phobians responded with Hamza Issah’s header from a George Paaku corner, which hit the upright in the 16th minute.

Two minutes later, another corner from Paaku resulted in a goalmouth melee, from which Kenneth Owusu Boakye’s clearance fell to Asubonteng, who fired home the opener.

Hearts’ striker, Issah, beat an offside trap in the 32nd minute to double the lead but with only goalkeeper Baah to beat, he missed that great opportunity.

In the 52nd minute, Ransford Mensah skipped past five defenders and delivered a shot with his unfamiliar right foot, but Baah dealt with it again.

Wonders coach, Nii Odartey Lamptey’s introduction of Eden Kofi Asamoah and William Danquah brought some purposefulness to their play upfront with 20 minutes remaining as they pressed for the equaliser.

In added time, Kofi Asamoah and Edmund Afurapoe created nervous moments in the Hearts’ goal area with some dangerous runs and strikes on goal, but agile goalkeeping from Benjamin Asare denied them.

Hearts of Oak will next travel to Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park to face Bechem United, while Eleven Wonders, who are winless in three outings, will host Young Apostles at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex in Tema.

Meanwhile, Aduana FC produced a stirring second-half fight-back to claim a 2–1 victory over Swedru All Blacks in their Premier League Matchday 3 encounter on Saturday, at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park in Dormaa Ahenkro.

The visitors stunned the home crowd with an early breakthrough in the 10th minute, when Kweku Asuandzie Baffoe calmly finished to give All Blacks a deserved lead. They looked poised to secure a memorable away win as they contained Aduana’s attacks for the remainder of the first half.

After the interval, however, Aduana came out with renewed urgency. Emmanuel Marfo levelled the score just three minutes into the second half, igniting the home supporters.

The pressure continued to mount, and with time running out, Marfo struck again in the 87th minute, completing a superb brace to seal all three points for the hosts.

Next up, Aduana FC travel to face FC Samartex 1996, while Swedru All Blacks return home to host defending champions, Bibiani Gold Stars.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY

