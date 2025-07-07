 Kotoko beat Hearts to win 2025 Pres Cup

They came, they saw, they con­quered.

That was Kumasi Asante Kotoko’s vic­torious story yesterday as they came from a goal down to beat rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak, 2-1 to win the 2025 President Cup match played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Played in front of a sizable crowd that included the presi­dent, John Dramani Mahama, there was no dull moment in yesterday’s encounter as both sides fought aggressively over the bragging rights.

It was a disappointing moment for Coach Mas Ud Didi Dramani who sat on the bench for the Phobians for the first time since his appointment and fans saw glimpses of what to expect.

President Mahama performs the ceremonial kick off

They were the better side get­ting to the midway of the game. They dominated the midfield and broke the Kotoko lines in midfield.

It came as little surprise when they silenced the vociferous Kotoko faithful with the opener through the enterprising Hamza Issah.

They held on to the end of the half but paid dearly for a mo­mentary loss of concentration in the early periods of the second half where Kotoko scored two quick-fire goals.

The equaliser was a poor own goal scored by a pressured Konadu Yiadom.

Less than two minutes later, Kotoko broke the Hearts rear again when Albert Amoah set up Kwame Poku to slot home the winner.

Hearts found the equaliser but was controversially ruled out for offside. They had a penalty to draw level but Emmanuel Amankwah shot feebly into the direction of the Kotoko goalie.