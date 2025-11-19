Marathon launched to commemorate 2026 Independence Day

The Ministry of Sports and Recreation, in partnership with the Millennium Marathon Sports Limited, the National Sports Authority (NSA) and the KGL Group, has launched the Ghana Independence Day Walk/Run. The nationwide campaign is designed to promote wellness, unity, and national pride through the power of recreation and physical activity.

At the launched last Friday, organisers revealed that the event would be used to commemorate Ghana’s 70th Independence anniversary. It will feature simultaneous 5-kilometre and 10-kilometre runs and walks, aimed at mobilising over 1 million Ghanaians in a collective display of national spirit.

According to the organisers, the March 7, 2026, initiative would be a key step toward fulfilling President John Dramani Mahama’s vision of engaging communities through sports and recreation, fostering national unity and wellness.

It also came to light that all 16 Regional Coordinating Councils, and the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDCEs) across Ghana and Ghana Athletics would work together to ensure a successful event. Each region will organise its own walk/run, bringing together community members, traditional authorities, schools, and local fitness clubs, all under one national banner of unity and celebration.

In a speech read on his behalf by the Chief Director of the Ministry for Sports and Recreation, Mrs Wilhelmina Asamoah, Minister for Sports and Recreation, Mr Kofi Adams, emphasised that the event transcends mere competition, describing it as a powerful movement to foster community engagement, promote healthy lifestyles, and strengthen the bonds that unite Ghanaians.

The President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Mr Richard Akpokavie, expressed his outfit’s support for the event, encouraging every Ghanaian to be engaged in physical activities because it is very important.

The Race Director of Millennium Marathon Sports Limited, Madam Catherine Morton, revealed that there will be lots of fun games, musical shows, and entertainment after the walk/run to celebrate the day. “As we countdown to Ghana’s 70th Independence anniversary next year, let this be the spark that reignites our national energy, health, and unity. Let it remind us all that independence is not only a political gift but a responsibility to live healthy, united, and proud,” he added.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q