Kotoko share spoils with Young Apostles

Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC were held to a pulsating 1-1 draw by Young Apostles FC in their Ghana Premier League (GPL) at Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors shared the points against the Premier League boys at the venue in front of a decent crowd.

Daniel Lomotey, who joined the Wenchi-based side from Medeama SC, put the visitors ahead in the 51st minute.

It looked as though Young Apostles FC were heading to a famous win against the record Premier League holders until midfielder Emmanuel Antwi scored to level matters in the 76th minute.

Asante Kotoko piled pressure for the match-winner but the visitors put up an impressive defensive shield to sniff a point in Obuasi.

Nations FC pulled the chest nut out of the blazing fire with a remarkable 2-1 win over Aduana FC at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park on Sunday.

Nafiu Sulemana put the visitors ahead in the 26th minute before Kelvin Obeng pulled parity in the 75th minute. But Faisal Charwetey sealed the famous victory with an 89th minute strike, to ensure the side’s first Premier League win of the 2024-25 season.

Frank Amankwah scored the decisive goal for Gold Stars FC in their solitary 1-0 win over Basake Holy Stars at the Duns Park in Bibiani.

The midfielder produced a moment of magic to score the only goal of the match in the 73rd minute against the Premier League new boys to maintain their perfect start to the season.

Karela United FC and Accra Lions are still without a win after the two teams shared the points on match week 3 of the Premier League in Nalerigu on Sunday.

Lions scored three minute into injury time to deny the home side maximum points at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex.

Najeeb Fuseini opened the scoring for the ‘Pride and Passion’ in the 29th minute and appeared to be cruising to their first win of the campaign. But Ezekiel Alladoh popped up with the equaliser in the 93rd minute. –GFA.org