Medeama boost Top 4 hopes with win over Vision FC

Medeama SC delivered a commanding performance to secure a 3-1 win over Vision FC on Friday night at the Tarkwa and Aboso Stadium, continuing their late-season surge in the Premier League.

The Mauve and Yellow wasted no time asserting their dominance, with striker Kingsley Braye opening the scoring just two minutes into the match.

However, Vision FC responded swiftly through Daniel Yemoh, who pulled parity in the fifth minute.

Despite Medeama controlling possession and creating multiple chances, they were unable to score again before the half-time whistle.

The home side emerged from the break with renewed intent, and it was last week’s two-goal hero Kamaradini Mamudu, who restored their lead seven minutes into the second half with a well-taken goal.

With Vision pushing forward in search of an equaliser, Medeama took full advantage late in the game. Substitute Abdul Salam sealed the win in the 85th minute, finishing off a swift move to make it 3-1.

The victory marks Medeama’s second consecutive win, during which they have scored six goals and conceded one. The result lifts them to fifth place on the league table as they build momentum heading into the final stretch of the season.

Vision FC, meanwhile, remain 14th with 33 points from 30 matches in their maiden Premier League campaign.