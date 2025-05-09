Minority leader inaugurates court complex for Effutu …recommits to judicial independence

The Minority Leader, Osa­hen Alexander Kwamena Afen­yo-Markin, has commissioned a court complex house in his constituency, Effutu, with a re­newed commitment to champi­on an independent judiciary.

According to Mr Afen­yo-Markin, “without a strong, independent judiciary, the very fabric of our democracy begins to erode. A strong, independent judiciary is crucial.”

At the inauguration of the complex on Wednesday, the Mi­nority Leader stressed the need for an independent judiciary if the values that bind the country together – justice, liberty, and the rule of law – were to be protected.

That is the reason, he said, the court complex was con­structed to bring justice delivery closer to the people to address the bottlenecks that hamper the administration of justice in the area.

The new facility, fully fur­nished with modern digital equipment, houses both the Circuit and High Courts in the area.

It again has offices for regis­trars, administrators, and other judicial service staff, and also a police station to hold remand prisoners, amongst other facil­ities.

The court complex, Mr Afen­yo-Markin emphasised, was part of a broader developmental agenda towards the realisation of the Effutu dream; a vision of a holistic development of the area.

“This court complex stands as a beacon of hope, symbolis­ing that the law is for all, rich or poor. It is expected to improve access to justice, reduce travel time for litigants, and strength­en the rule of law in the com­munity,” he outlined.

In furtherance, the Minority Leader was confident that the court complex would serve as a lasting legacy for the commu­nity, stating that, “Let us frame it not as a standalone project, but as part of a lasting legacy of service to our community. Justice is the Foundation of Any Peaceful Society.”

Representing the head of the judiciary, Her Ladyship Mari­an Agyeman Gyasi Jawhary, a Justice of the Court of Appeal, said the facility dovetails into the country’s commitment to justice and the rule of law.

“Today, we take a significant step towards ensuring that jus­tice is accessible to all. I com­mend the efforts of everyone involved in making this project a reality.

“May it serve as a beacon of hope for our community,” she mentioned.

BY JULIUS YAO PETETSI