Minority leader inaugurates court complex for Effutu …recommits to judicial independence
The Minority Leader, Osahen Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, has commissioned a court complex house in his constituency, Effutu, with a renewed commitment to champion an independent judiciary.
According to Mr Afenyo-Markin, “without a strong, independent judiciary, the very fabric of our democracy begins to erode. A strong, independent judiciary is crucial.”
At the inauguration of the complex on Wednesday, the Minority Leader stressed the need for an independent judiciary if the values that bind the country together – justice, liberty, and the rule of law – were to be protected.
That is the reason, he said, the court complex was constructed to bring justice delivery closer to the people to address the bottlenecks that hamper the administration of justice in the area.
The new facility, fully furnished with modern digital equipment, houses both the Circuit and High Courts in the area.
It again has offices for registrars, administrators, and other judicial service staff, and also a police station to hold remand prisoners, amongst other facilities.
The court complex, Mr Afenyo-Markin emphasised, was part of a broader developmental agenda towards the realisation of the Effutu dream; a vision of a holistic development of the area.
“This court complex stands as a beacon of hope, symbolising that the law is for all, rich or poor. It is expected to improve access to justice, reduce travel time for litigants, and strengthen the rule of law in the community,” he outlined.
In furtherance, the Minority Leader was confident that the court complex would serve as a lasting legacy for the community, stating that, “Let us frame it not as a standalone project, but as part of a lasting legacy of service to our community. Justice is the Foundation of Any Peaceful Society.”
Representing the head of the judiciary, Her Ladyship Marian Agyeman Gyasi Jawhary, a Justice of the Court of Appeal, said the facility dovetails into the country’s commitment to justice and the rule of law.
“Today, we take a significant step towards ensuring that justice is accessible to all. I commend the efforts of everyone involved in making this project a reality.
“May it serve as a beacon of hope for our community,” she mentioned.
BY JULIUS YAO PETETSI