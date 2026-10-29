NIA arrests six, terminates appointment of seven others over alleged extortion at Galaka registration centre

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has taken disciplinary action following reports of alleged extortion during the recently concluded free Ghana Card registration exercise for children aged 6 to 14 at the Galaka registration centre in the Upper East Region.

According to the Authority, six staff members identified by parents of applicants as having demanded money before registering their children have been arrested by the Bawku West District Police and are assisting with investigations.

Following an extensive internal review, the NIA has also terminated the appointments of seven other members of the registration team who were found to have been aware of the alleged misconduct but failed to report it.

“The Authority reiterates that registration must be conducted in accordance with approved procedures. No staff member is authorised to demand unauthorised payments from applicants or their parents,” the NIA stated.

The Authority stressed that it takes allegations of misconduct seriously and will continue to take appropriate disciplinary action to protect the integrity of its registration processes and ensure that the public receives services fairly and professionally.

The NIA is encouraging members of the public to report suspected misconduct through its official channels.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme