Otto Addo names squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali

Black Stars head Coach Otto Addo has named a 24-man squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali next month.

The list includes regulars Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, Gideon Mensah, Antoine Semenyo, and Inaki Williams.

Union Berlin left-back Derrick Arthur Köhn, who has been on the radar of the technical team, earns his first call-up after an impressive season with Werder Bremen.

The 26-year-old moved from Galatasaray to Union Berlin this summer, following an eye-catching performance on loan at Werder Bremen last season, which culminated in 27 appearances and 2 goals in the German Bundesliga.

Winger Kamal Deen Sulemana, who recently switched from Southampton to Serie A side Atalanta, earns a spot after a bright start in Italy. France-based midfielder Elisha Owusu returns to the squad after recovering from a long-term injury.

Youngster Caleb Yirenkyi, who impressed at the Unity Cup in London, is rewarded for his strong performances with FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark.

Defender Tariq Lamptey returns to the side, while Christopher Bonsu Baah and Ireland-based goalkeeper Joseph Anang secure spots for the double-header matches.

Ghana currently tops Group I in the African Qualifiers with 15 points after five wins and one loss from six matches.

The Black Stars face Chad at Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on Thursday, September 4, before hosting Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September