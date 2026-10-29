Police arrest three suspects in murder of 34-year-old man at Kasoa

The Central East Regional Police Command has arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of a 34-year-old mobile money vendor at Kasoa in the Central Region.

The suspects have been identified as Felicia Osei Appiah, 59, Clement Opoku Yeboah, 24, and a female juvenile. They were arrested on Tuesday, 27th October 2026, for their alleged involvement in the murder of Christian Amponsah.

According to the police, the arrest followed a complaint from the manager of a guest house around Kasoa Second. The manager reported that the deceased and the juvenile had checked into the facility and booked a room for two hours. After the period elapsed without them checking out, he went to check on the room and discovered the deceased lying motionless in a pool of blood.

Following the report, police visited the crime scene where the lifeless body of the deceased was found lying in a prone position, covered with bedsheets, curtains and pillows. The body has since been conveyed to the Police Hospital Mortuary in Accra for preservation, identification and autopsy.

The suspects are currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

The Command has assured the public that thorough investigations are ongoing and steps are being taken to put the suspects before court, while thanking all stakeholders whose timely information assisted in apprehending the suspects.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme