Pres Akufo-Addo, others to pay last respects to Joe Lartey Friday

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is expected to join other high-profile personalities to pay their last respects to the late broadcasting gem, Mr Joachim Awuley Lartey, on Friday at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

Other guests expected to hon­our the memory of the legendary football commentator include the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, and his entou­rage from the ministry, members of the Ghana Olympic Com­mittee (GOC), National Sports Authority (NSA), the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) of which the deceased served as its first president, rep­resentatives of the various sports federations and sports fans across the country.

Popularly known as ‘Over to you Joe Lartey’, the celebrated broadcaster died on April 26 at the age of 96.

A statement from SWAG yesterday explained government’s decision to confer a state honour on the renowned sports journalist, presenter, commentator and first president of SWAG.

“This prestigious honour recognises Joe Lartey’s outstand­ing contribution to Ghana sports, journalism, and national develop­ment. His remarkable lifespan was marked by dedication, passion, and tireless service to the sports community.

“Joe Lartey’s legacy transcends sports journalism. He inspired generations and helped shape Ghana’s sporting identity,” the statement signed by current Presi­dent of the association, Kwabena Yeboah, stated.

The state funeral will follow a solemn pre-burial service at the same venue.

Joe Lartey joined the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) in 1961, spending two years in the Talks and Features Department before being sent to the Sports Department on relieving duties.

He was, however, kept there by the then head of the depart­ment, Mr Festus Addae, another celebrated commentator.

Together with his new boss, Lartey flourished as a commenta­tor at the Sports Department.

They handled commentaries together, creating the ‘Over to you Joe Lartey’ cliché which Addae always uses in handing over to Joe Lartey.

BY ANDREW NORTEY