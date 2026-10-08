Roads Minister meets Ga Mantse over Accra road development

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has met the Ga Mantse, His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, and members of the Ga Traditional Council to discuss plans to improve roads in Accra and other parts of the country.

The meeting formed part of a courtesy visit by a delegation from the Ministry of Roads and Highways to the Ga Traditional Council.

During the engagement, Mr Agbodza briefed the Ga Mantse on the government’s plans to improve the road network, including projects being undertaken in partnership with Oswal Investment Limited.

He outlined plans to give some of the principal streets in Accra a facelift ahead of Ghana’s 70th Independence Anniversary in March 2027.

The Minister assured the Ga Mantse of the ministry’s commitment to supporting efforts to improve road infrastructure in Accra.

He commended the Ga Mantse for his efforts to support government programmes aimed at improving sanitation and development in the capital.

Mr Agbodza stressed the need to modernise Accra while preserving the city’s historical and cultural heritage.

In response, the Ga Mantse drew the Minister’s attention to the need for continued improvement of roads within Gamashie.

He expressed appreciation for the ministry’s efforts to improve roads within the Ga State and other parts of the country.

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II introduced the Ga Mantse Foundation to the Minister and highlighted its programmes in education, youth development and efforts to improve the wellbeing of people within the Ga State.

The engagement reaffirmed the commitment of the Ministry of Roads and Highways and the Ga Traditional Council to working together on road development, sanitation and socio-economic development in the Ga State.

By: Jacob Aggrey