Samartex FC, Nsoatreman in dicey encounters in Africa

Fans of Samartex and Nsoa­treman will follow the fortunes of their respective clubs as they attempt to break into the league stage of the CAF Champions League and Con­federations Cup competitions with a dicey second leg battles to clear.

Samartex, campaigning in the Cham­pions League competition, go into a final preliminary stage of the second leg tie against Raja Casablanca of Morocco in what promises to be full of fireworks.

The Ghanaians had to contend with a 2-2 verdict in the first leg in Accra after some poor defensive display worsened by their profligacy in front of goal.

Though the Moroccans were not at their best and survived based on the some of the weaknesses of the home side, they still displayed a much better ‘killer’ instincts in front of goal judged by the ability to bang in two goals from the very few chances they created.

Their Belgian Head Coach, Cviko Rusmir, blamed the Accra Stadium pitch quality to the performance uncharacteristic of Raja and promised fans a better display when they host the Ghanaians in the second leg.

Based on this, fans familiar with Raja would understand what he meant and ap­preciate the enormity of the task that awaits Samartex.

On home soil, they are always difficult customers to contend with and would pro­vide the sternest test yet for Samartex.

but is not giving up or not scared by Raja’s pedigree as far as the competition is concerned.

He admitted after the first leg that they squandered chances to leave the second tie open but was also confident the game was open and the better side would certainly triumph to feature at the league stage.

It looks a hectic tie with factors that comes with playing at home could play to the advantage of Raja but Samartex are capable of upsetting the apple-cart.

For 2-0 down at home, Nsoatreman need huge favours from the gods of football to overturn that deficit when they play as guests of CS Constantine in Algeria.

The Algerians were the superior side in the game and held the Ghanaians in check, reducing their play to mediocre passes around the peripheries and causing no danger.

Constantine are therefore huge favourites to record a double over the Ghanaians who are making their debut in the competition.

But the uncertain nature of football would make it too dangerous for Constan­tine to rule the Ghanaians out and become complacent.

Coach Yaw Preko has stated that practi­cally, their backs are against the wall already, leaving nothing but their already battered pride to protect. That, however, could also stir in them a fighting spirit to chase the Constantine for a surprise that would domi­nate the headlines for months

BY ANDREW NORTEY