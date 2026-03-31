Speaker to launch 2026 Democracy Cup today

The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, will today launch the 2026 edition of the Democracy Cup.

The event, now in its third year, is one of the landmark fixtures on the national football calendar featuring some of Ghana’s top football clubs.

Stakeholders from the football community, government officials, Members of Parliament, corporate partners and sponsors are expected to attend the launch.

A statement by Mr David Sebastian Damoah, Parliament’s Director of Media Relations, said, “The Democracy Cup, designed to strengthen democratic values through sport, has evolved into a platform that blends football, governance and national identity.

“By harnessing the unifying power of the game, the initiative promotes civic responsibility, peaceful coexistence and national cohesion.”

It added that organisers would in due course announce details of participating clubs, match schedules and prize packages.

“Invited guests are encouraged to confirm their attendance as preparations gather pace for what promises to be an exciting and impactful edition of the Democracy Cup,” the statement ended. –GNA

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