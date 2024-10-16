Sudan blight Black Stars AFCON chances

Hopes of reviving Ghana’s qualification to the 2025 AFCON crumbled miserably yesterday after suffering a 2-0 defeat in the hands of Kwesi Appiah’s Sudan in the competition’s match day qualifier at the Martyrs of February Stadium in Libya.

Two second half strikes from Ahmed Tash and Mo­hamed Abdelrahman in the 62nd and 65th minutes doused the Stars AFCON flame, leaving Coach Otto Addo and his charges with an unrealistic narrow chance to qualify.

Angola joined the compe­tition’s early birds after main­taining their unbeaten run in the qualifiers with a 1-0 win over Niger yesterday with two matches to spare.

• Ibrahim Sulemana (left) in a tussle for the ball with Mohamed Abdelrahman Yousif during the game

The Black Stars would, there­fore, require dramatic outcomes in their last two matches against Niger and Angola and count on favours from the same sides to play the Sudanese who are best placed to snatch the final slot.

Following an intense first leg encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday when the Stars failed to register a single goal from the numerous chances they created, they approached yesterday’s game with caution; not knowing what the defen­sive-minded Sudanese would throw at them.

It was a very difficult game for the Stars which they’ll want to erase from their memories.

Coach Addo attributed it to sheer luck and stated that the Sudanese may not be second time lucky.

“It won’t be so next week; we’ll beat them in the next game,” he said at the post-match conference.

Such was the confidence and buoyancy of the team to come out victorious and have their destiny in their own hands, but Kwesi Appiah brought his experi­ence to bear on the game.

His patience was obvious to all as they contained the Stars in their area, leaving the Black Stars to possess the ball but looked threatening on the counter.

Interestingly, both goals came in similar fashion; relying heavily on the pacey and athletic forwards to score.

Actually, the Sudanese could have scored more goals if they had been calm in front of goal. The Black Stars, however, regis­tered only one shot on target.

Ironically, it was the Black Stars that sent positive signals from the start of the game, con­trolling the game but were again frustrated by the Sudan defence that kept things tight at the back.

Despite the control, Lawrence Ati-Zigi emerged the busier of the two goalkeepers as the Suda­nese threatened in the ninth, 14th and 16th minutes.

Winger Abo Issah went close to scoring first in the ninth minute and attempted again in the 14th minute but on all two occasions, Ati-Zigi proved equal to the task.

But few minutes later, the Sudanese returned with fire and kept the shaky Stars defence under-pressure, leaving Ramadan Agab with another decent chanc­es to score but Ati-Zigi went to Ghana’s rescue again with a fine save.

Instead of getting the goals, Gideon Mensah, Salisu Mo­hammed and Antoine Semenyo earned yellow cards within a period of 10 minutes.

Back from recess, the Stars had the upper hand again and managed to find the back of the net when Inaki Williams connect­ed from close range.

But just when the celebration would begin, the whistle went quickly for an infringement to cancel the goal.

Sudan responded in like-man­ner as Agab took advantage of the Stars high-line to break but his effort was dealt with by Ati-Zigi.

Coach Otto Addo brought on Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Jordan Ayew on for Semenyo and Ernest Nuamah in his first set of substitutions.

Strangely, the number of times the Sudanese capitalised on the vast space behind the de­fence never got the attention of the Stars who finally paid dearly by conceding the opener from another counter.

A counter attack was flicked into the path of Seif Teiri whose attempt led to a scramble which the Stars defence failed to clear before Ahmed Al-Tash planted it in.

Three minutes later, the Su­danese employed the same ploy to open the Stars defence. As a chasing Salisu held his thigh to give up the chase, Mohamed Abdelrahman took his time to slot in the second goal.

That perhaps, forced the next set of substitutions that saw Jonas Adjetey, Michael Baidoo and Tariq Lamptey replacing the injured Salisu, Ibrahim Sulemana and Alidu Seidu but that did very little to alter the game.

Rather, it was the Sudanese that made the Stars live danger­ously as they kept threatening with the long balls which the Stars defence had no antidote to.

Saif Thiery had the last biggest chance of the afternoon but missed narrowly before the match ended with the home fans celebrating the victory.

