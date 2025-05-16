SWAG unveils c’ttees for  Golden Jubilee edition of awards

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has announced the formation of respective working committees for the organisation of the Golden Jubilee edition of its flagship annual awards.

The committees include the 50th SWAG Awards Planning Committee and the SWAG Awards Nominations committee.

The committees, according to a statement signed by the asso­ciation’s president, Mr Kwabena Yeboah, will play crucial roles in the planning of a memorable 50th anniversary of the prestigious SWAG Awards and identify out­standing sports perfomers.

Mr Dickson Kyere Duah Ms Roslind Koramah Amoh

The Planning Committee would be chaired by Mr Dickson Kyere Duah, a Member of Parliament for Berekum West and Bono Regional Vice Chairman of the SWAG.

Miss Rosalind Amoh, a Deputy Editor of the Daily Graphic, would also chair the SWAG Awards Nominations Committee.

Other members of the SWAG Awards Committee are Mr Kwad­wo Baah Agyemang, former CEO of Ghana Digital Centre, Mr Mau­rice Quansah, Sports Editor of Graphic Communications Group Limited, and Ms Rosemary Mbro­ba Gaisie, formerly of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.

The rest are Ms Veronica Com­mey, Deputy Director General of the National Sports Authority, Mr Sammy Heywood Okine, a former Deputy SWAG General Secretary, Mr William Dodzi Ezah, former SWAG General Secretary, Mr. Kenneth Odeng Adade, Deputy General Secretary of SWAG, and Mr Charles Kwadwo Ntim of Homebase Media.

Expected to support Ms Roslind Koramah Amoh, on the Awards Nomination Committee are Mr Kyei Baffour representing SWAG Western and Western North, Bright Yeboah Taylor, Sports Statistician and Historian, and Ga­briel Obu, expert in least financed sports.

Others are Matilda Dimedo, Women’s football, Francis Ofori from the SWAG Secretariat, Prince Obiba Ayim Poakwa, SWAG Greater Accra, Davis Attuquaye Clottey, SWAG Volta/Oti, Pre­cious Sermevor, SWAG Bono/ Ahafo, John Kwasi Arthur, SWAG Central, and Francis Okyere, SWAG Eastern.

“We are thrilled to announce these committees as we prepare to celebrate 50 years of the SWAG Awards. Their dedication and expertise will be instrumental in making this anniversary celebration a memorable one.

“The members of both commit­tees bring a wealth of experience and knowledge in sports journal­ism, administration, and event planning. SWAG is confident that their collective efforts will result in a successful and impactful celebra­tion,” the statement indicated.

BY TIMES SPORTS

REPORTER