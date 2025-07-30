Tema Draughts Open championship Aug 2-3

DRAUGHTS fans would converge on the precincts of Tema next weekend (August 2-3), the venue for the 2025 Tema Open Draughts Competition.

This year’s edition promises to be exciting as it at­tracts the finest draughts players across the country.

According to the organisers, winner of the competi­tion would take home a cash prize of GH¢5,000.

The first runner-up would take home an amount of GH¢3,000, while the second and third runners-up would receive GH¢2,000 and GH¢1,000, respectively.

Apart from the attractive cash prizes, the emerging rivalry between current top players, Addae and Nii Aryee, would be taken a notch higher as the latter vows to end the former’s dominance.

Others like Kickway, Abu Nationale, Nii Ardey, Ev­ans Koranteng (Ortega), a former winner of the event, would aim to upset the apple-cart.

The competition would be held at the premises of the Premier Tennis Club at Tema Community 12, with games starting at 9am.

BY BENJAMIN ARCTON-TETTEY