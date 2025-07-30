Tema Draughts Open championship Aug 2-3
DRAUGHTS fans would converge on the precincts of Tema next weekend (August 2-3), the venue for the 2025 Tema Open Draughts Competition.
This year’s edition promises to be exciting as it attracts the finest draughts players across the country.
According to the organisers, winner of the competition would take home a cash prize of GH¢5,000.
The first runner-up would take home an amount of GH¢3,000, while the second and third runners-up would receive GH¢2,000 and GH¢1,000, respectively.
Apart from the attractive cash prizes, the emerging rivalry between current top players, Addae and Nii Aryee, would be taken a notch higher as the latter vows to end the former’s dominance.
Others like Kickway, Abu Nationale, Nii Ardey, Evans Koranteng (Ortega), a former winner of the event, would aim to upset the apple-cart.
The competition would be held at the premises of the Premier Tennis Club at Tema Community 12, with games starting at 9am.
BY BENJAMIN ARCTON-TETTEY