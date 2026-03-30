TriBe Culture Fest launches ‘16 by 16’ World Cup viewing party activation

TriBe Culture Fest, in partnership with the U.S. Embassy in Ghana and the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), launched a nationwide watch party activation last Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium, to bring the 2026 FIFA World Cup stadium experience to fans across all 16 regions of Ghana.

By the initiative dubbed: ‘16 by 16,’ TriBe Culture Fest will set up three high-quality viewing centres in each of the 16 regions of Ghana to offer football fans a chance to watch live matches and participate in cultural and commercial activities, among others.

Speaking at the launch, the Chief Executive Officer of TriBe Culture Fest, Nana Boateng Gyimah, said the activation was designed to bridge the gap between those who will be inside the World Cup stadiums and the locals here in Ghana.

He said the initiative will also be replicated in selected cities in the United States and Canada, adding that they tested it at the FIFA Club World Cup held in 2025.

According to him, together with the National Sports Authority (NSA), the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG), and the Africa Centre for Hospitality Aviation and Tourism, there will be a variety of activations, including soccer clinics for young kids to give them firsthand experience about the game, as well as cultural and photo exhibitions.

“In the United States and Canada, we will be promoting the country, its music, food, and everything Ghanaian to the rest of the world, with the ultimate goal of encouraging them to visit Ghana.”

Chief Executive Officer of the GTA, Maame Efua Houadjeto, noted that the initiative was designed to ensure that no Ghanaian was excluded from the tournament experience due to geographical location or income.

According to her, the initiative will combine live match screenings with musical concerts, food fairs, arts and tourism exhibitions, as well as cultural showcases, turning each viewing party into a commercial and cultural event.

On her part, the Culture and Education Attaché at the U.S. Embassy in Ghana, Madam Donya Eldridge, stated that across the United States, all 11 host cities were preparing to welcome the world, adding that each city will bring its own character and culture to the global festival of football.

TriBe Culture Fest used the occasion to unveil its office at the VVIP wing of the Accra Sports Stadium, where all information about activities leading up to the activations in all regions and outside the country can be accessed.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY

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