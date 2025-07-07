Tricky Bayana Bayana hurdle for Black Queens …in Group C WAFCON opener

The senior national women’s team, the Black Queens, quest for ultimate glory at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAF­CON) begins today with a tough Group C clash with defending champions, South Africa, at the 35,000-capacity Honour Stadium in Oujda, Morocco today.

Tagged as pioneers of wom­en’s football on the continent, the Black Queens, whose fortunes have dwindled in recent times, will be returning to the continental showpiece for the first time since hosting in 2018 with the hope of at least earning a podium finish to either equal their 1998, 2002, and 2006 run­ner-up or the 2016 third-place feat.

Portia Boakye-Black Queens

Although that looks like a very difficult task with the likes of tournament record winners the Super Falcons of Nigeria, Bayana Bayana of South Africa, the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco, and the Copper Queens of Zambia in the fray, head coach Kim Lars Björkegren believes they can sur­prise everyone.

In a competitive group that also has Mali and Tanzania, the Black Queens will aim to advance to the knockout stage first to reignite hope as well as re-establish them­selves among the continent’s elite.

Today’s game will be a test of that resolve, especially coming on the back of three wins in 8 friend­ly games in the run-up to the tournament, whereas their Bayana Bayana opponent has a 100 per cent win record in seven games.

The Queens final friendly game against the Super Falcons last week, where they lost 3-1, somewhat brought some reality checks to Ghanaians, who are now managing their expectations of the coach Björkegren-led side going into the tournament.

Out of four meetings since 2012, both sides have recorded one win, with two ending in draws.

Games between the two sides have seen the Black Queens gain the upper hand; the Black Queens were 1-0 victors to claim third spot at the 2016 tourna­ment and recorded the same scores at the Accra Sports Stadium in the run-up to the 2018 finals on home soil.

The teams’ most recent meeting was at the Aisha Buhari Cup in Nigeria in September 2021, with Banyana Banyana running away 3-0 winners.

Since then, the Queens have gone from favourites to play­ing sec­ond fiddle to coach Desiree Ellis’s side, and today’s game is no exception.

Skipper Por­tia Boakye, who has played a handful of games against the side and scored the only goal against the side at the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto in a 2014 friendly, believes the young squad she is leading has something to showcase to Ghana­ians and Africa at the tournament.

As one of the four players to have played at the WAFCON previously, along with Grace As­antewaa, Alice Kusi, and Sherifatu Sumaila, Boakye states that they have a blend that can go far in the tournament beginning with today’s game.

Bayana Bayana is heavily tipped to begin their title defence on a winning note; however, many South Africans, including goal­keeper Kaylin Swart, believe the Black Queens have transitioned well and will be a challenge in to­day’s game, if not the tournament.

The Black Queens will also face Mali on Friday, July 11, before concluding the group stage with Tanzania three days later.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY