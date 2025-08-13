TTU to honour athletes at 2nd sports awards night

Takoradi Technical University (TTU) will tonight host its 2nd Sports Awards Night to honour outstanding athletes, teams, and contributors who have promoted the institution’s sporting reputation.

The event, which will take place at the Nicholas Aidoo Taylor Auditorium, will be chaired by Vice-Chancellor, Rev. Prof. John Frank Eshun, with Western Regional Minister, Joseph Nelson, as Guest of Honour.

Other dignitaries expected include Member of Parliament for Effia, Isaac Boamah-Nyarko, and Municipal Chief Executive for Effia-Kwesimintsim, Abdul Majeed Dokurgu.

TTU said the awards will celebrate a year marked by exceptional performances, record-breaking moments, and contributions that have boosted both the competitive spirit and institutional pride of the university.

The ceremony will be held under the theme, “Recognising Excellence in Scholarship and Sportsmanship.”

The university noted that it has become a powerhouse in university sports, winning back-to-back championships at the GHATUSA Games in Tamale and Cape Coast.

It attributed the success to integrating sports into academic life, introducing sports scholarships, building the TTU Sports Complex, providing strategic funding, and offering strong logistical support.

Director of Public Affairs and Secretary to the Sports and Recreation Committee, Joseph Mensah Oti-Asirifi, said the awards go beyond recognising individual winners, adding that they are also a tribute to the discipline, resilience, and unity that define TTU’s sporting culture.

He stated that every nominee is a champion whose efforts have brought pride to the university and enhanced its reputation on both national and continental stages.

The programme will feature two segments of award presentations, with categories covering football, volleyball, basketball, table tennis, tennis, handball, badminton, athletics, scrabble, and taekwondo, for both male and female divisions.

Nominees include Jane Membong in athletics, Hajara Ibrahim in basketball, Samuel Aidoo in football, and Prince Egyir in handball, as well as Papa Kwansa Baidoo, Prince Davies, and Ahmed Anas Salis.

Special awards will also be presented to individuals whose contributions have inspired the TTU community beyond the field of competition.

Chairman of the Sports and Recreation Committee, Joseph Danso, said the planning team has worked to ensure the event captures the spirit of sportsmanship, dedication, and unity that characterise TTU sports.

The university recalled that the inaugural edition honoured Raymond French, Sarah Quansah, and Rebecca Mba, setting a high standard for sporting recognition.

By: Jacob Aggrey