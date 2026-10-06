Two dead, 14 injured In gunfire during Yam Festival at Nchiraa

Two people have died and 14 others, including a police officer, have sustained gunshot wounds following disturbances during the Yam Festival celebration at Nchiraa in the Wenchi Municipality of the Bono Region.

The Bono Regional Police Command said the incident occurred on Saturday, October 3, 2026, after the festival celebration had ended.

According to the Police, the disturbances started at about 5:30 p.m. when Nana Tabiri Yaw II and his sub-chiefs were being escorted to his palace.

The Police said a gunshot was heard during the escort, leading to the disturbances at the four junction.

In a statement issued on Monday, October 5, the Bono Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Thomas Akeelah, said two people died in the incident, while 13 others, including a police officer, sustained gunshot wounds and are receiving treatment.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Wenchi Methodist Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

The Wenchi Divisional Police Command has since restored calm in the area and intensified patrols in Nchiraa.

The Police said they are working to arrest all persons found to have been involved in the disturbances.

The Bono Regional Police Command has also assured residents that it will continue to take steps to maintain peace and security in the area.

By: Jacob Aggrey