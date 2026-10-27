Young Ghanaian Women Urged to Adopt Healthy Lifestyles to Prevent Breast Cancer

Young Ghanaian women have been urged to adopt healthy diets and lifestyles and prioritise regular breast screening to reduce their risk of breast cancer, which is increasingly being diagnosed among younger women.

A medical doctor and dietitian, Dr Bernice Korkor Asare, who made the call, said breast cancer was no longer a disease associated only with older women, citing cases involving a 22-year-old and a 27-year-old diagnosed at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital) in Accra.

She said breast cancer remained a major cause of cancer-related deaths among African women, stressing the need for increased awareness, early detection and preventive measures.

Dr Asare was speaking at a forum organised by the Times Ladies Association of the New Times Corporation in Accra on Thursday to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The forum was held on the theme, “Breast Cancer Awareness: Promoting Early Detection, Healthy Eating and Prevention.”

Dr Asare (seated middle) with members of the Times Ladies Association after the programme. Photo: Okai Elizabeth.

She identified family history, obesity, excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, shisha use and diets high in fatty and fast foods as factors that could increase the risk of breast cancer. She also highlighted childlessness after age 40 as a factor of concern.

Dr Asare urged women to exercise regularly, reduce their intake of processed and canned foods, and avoid smoking and shisha.

She underscored the importance of recognising early warning signs and seeking medical attention promptly, cautioning women against dismissing symptoms, even when they appeared minor.

The warning signs, she stressed, included breast lumps, persistent breast pain, bloody or milky nipple discharge, dimpling, inverted nipples and skin changes that gave the breast an orange-peel appearance.

Dr Asare warned that delayed diagnosis could allow the cancer to spread to vital organs, including the bones, liver and brain, making treatment more difficult and reducing the chances of recovery.

In advanced cases, she said, treatment options could become limited, with care focusing on managing pain and other symptoms.

She, however, stressed that early detection significantly improved the chances of successful treatment and that a breast cancer diagnosis did not automatically mean death, even when surgery was required.

On nutrition, Dr Asare recommended diets rich in antioxidants, particularly vitamins A, C and E, which help protect cells against damage caused by free radicals.

She mentioned oranges, lemons, bell peppers, pineapples, kontomire, bokoboko, sweet potatoes, carrots and mangoes among the foods women could incorporate into their diets.

Moreover, Dr Asare debunked misconceptions that oil-based perfumes, body powders and microwave ovens caused breast cancer, saying there was no scientific evidence to support such claims.

She called for sustained public education to dispel myths surrounding the disease and encourage women to seek timely medical advice and screening.

BY VICTORIA NORTEY

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