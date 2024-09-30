2 batches of players invited for Black Galaxies camping

Coach Mas Ud Didi Dramani has invited two batches of 27 players each for a screening ex­ercise as the Black Galaxies prepare to begin camp­ing for their upcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers.

The first round of the 2025 CHAN qualifiers is scheduled to be played on October 25-27.

Players from the recent U-23 and U-20 squads, as well as outstanding players from the domestic league competitions were identified by the technical team and have been invited for the screening.

The first batch of invited play­ers will convene at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram, from September 30 to October 2, while the second group will assemble from October 7 to 9.

Players selected from the screening will form the nucleus of the Black Galaxies team for the upcoming international assign­ments.

The first batch of players ex­pected to report today at 12noon include Kofi Mensah, Razak Simpson (Nations FC), Abdul Aziz Daare, Francis Acquah (Bechem FC), Benjamin Asare, David Oppong Afranie (Hearts of Oak), Appiah Kubi, Kama­radini Mamudu, Suleman Abdul Fatawu (Medeama SC), Samuel Abbey Ashie Quaye (Gt. Olym­pics) and Ebenezer Abban (Heart of Lions).

Others are Abdulai Nurudeen (Medeama SC), Prince Kwame Dogbe (Kotoku Royals), Abdul Karim Abdulai (Nations FC), Prince Acquah (Nations FC), Issah Yakubu (Holy Stars) and Sylvester Simba (Holy Stars).

The rest are Salim Adams, Hamzah Issah (Hearts of Oak), Frederick Akatuk (Legon Cities), Tetteh Bernardinho (Medeama SC), Dede Ishmael (Dreams FC), Mustapha Yakubu (Heart of Lions), Asamoah Boateng Afriyie (Hearts of Oak), Ibrahim Giyasu

(Karela FC), Issah Kuka (Vision FC) and Mezack Afriyie (Berekum Chelsea).

The second batch of invited players include Frederick Asare (Kotoko), Emmanuel Kobi (GoldStars), Daniel Afadzwu (Nsoatreman), Kofi Baah (FC Samartex), Kotei Emmanuel (Ko­toko), Edwin Tuffour (Berekum Chelsea), Labaran Majeed Alidu (Vision FC), Isaac Afful (FC Samartex) and Ali Mohammed (Accra Lions).

Others are Kwame Eshun (Northern City), Issahaka Mo­hammed (Nsoatreman), Gideon Anaba (GoldStars), Justice Blay

(Kotoko), Manuel Mantey (Mede­ama), Hafiz Ibrahim (Attram De Visser), Walid Neyman Fuseini (Nsoatreman), Baba Yahaya (Kotoko), Emmanuel Antwi (Kotoko), Sarkodie N. Dennis (Northern City FC) and Emman­uel Owusu Boakye (Samartex).

The rest are Derrick Ford­jour (Medeama), Saaka Dauda (Kotoko), Peter Amidu Acquah (Kotoko), Abdul Aziz Misbaw (Still Believe), Stephen Amankona (Berekum Chelsea), Emmanuel Mamah (Samartex) and Alex Aso (GoldStars).

They are expected to report on Monday, October 7.