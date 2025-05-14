Begoro PRESEC, MAKROSEC shine in E/R Schools Soccer Championship

The Presbyterian Senior High School, Begoro (PRESEC Begoro), carved their name in Eastern Region football history last week by winning their first-ever Boys’ Soccer Championship title.

They edged Manya Krobo Senior High School (MAKROSEC) 4-3 on penalties after a goalless draw in reg­ulation time at the Koforidua Youth Resource Centre.

The tense shootout capped off a remarkable campaign for PRESEC Begoro, who relied on the talent of six key players—four in Form 3 and two in Form 2—who also play for Begoro-based lower-tier club, Bawa FC. Their cohesion and quality were evident throughout the competition.

Begoro PRESEC topped Group B with victories over Nifa SHS, Apedwa PRESEC (3-2 on penalties), and Mpraeso SHS (5-4 on penalties). In the knockout stages, they eliminated New Juaben SHS 1-0 on penalties in the quarter-finals and overcame Adeiso PRESEC 2-0 in the semis, also via shootout.

“It’s unbelievable. I have lost my voice. When we got to school, we couldn’t even enter. Today has been declared a holiday and my headmaster is organising a party for the players,” an emotional Isaac Okumah, Head of PE and coach of PRESEC Begoro, stated.

“At the moment, I’m just looking for sponsorship for most of the players. About four or five are in their final year,” he added.

In the Girls’ division, MAKROSEC were crowned champions for the first time after defeating Salvation Army SHS from Oda 3-0.

The team was powered by national team players Belinda Kpentey, Chris­tiana Ashiaku, and Blessing Tettey, fresh from winning gold at the 2025 CAF African Schools Championship in Accra.

“It has boosted the morale of the students to continue training and participate in other sports competi­tions,” said Desmond Dzodzordzi, PE Teacher at MAKROSEC.

The championship, organised by the Eastern Region Second Cycle School Sports Association under the Ghana Education Service, brought to­gether winners and runners-up from the eight zones in the region across multiple disciplines.