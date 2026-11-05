Bids received for Volivo Bridge Project as Government targets 2027 groundbreaking

The government has received bids for the construction of the Volivo Bridge over the Volta River, with final evaluations currently underway ahead of the planned groundbreaking in 2027.

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Agbodza, disclosed this in a Facebook post, on Thursday November, 5th 2026 describing the development as a major step towards improving regional connectivity and promoting economic growth.

He indicated that the evaluation process is ongoing as the government prepares to move to the next stage of the project.

The Volivo Bridge is expected to improve transportation links across communities separated by the Volta River, making movement easier and supporting economic activities in the surrounding areas.

The planned 2027 groundbreaking marks the government’s target for commencing construction of the project.

By: Jacob Aggrey