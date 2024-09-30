Chelsea hold Kotoko …Nations, Hearts split points

Berekum Chelsea came from a goal down to hold Asante Kotoko to a 1-1 draw encounter at the Golden City Park yesterday in their match day four game of the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

The Porcupine Warriors wasted no time after the first whistle, storming the area of the host in search of an early goal to unsettle them.

Chelsea weathered that storm when they kept things tidy at the back.

But on the third minute, Ko­toko dared their host again with another attack that left Chelsea worse off as Kyei Dwamena fired home the opener after striking home from a beautifully laid cut-back pass from Dauda Saaka.

Kotoko dominated proceed­ings afterwards and made several inroads which the Chelsea defence dealt with accuracy.

Berekum Chelsea emerged stronger after the break and threat­ened the Kotoko goal area a few times but found difficult breaking the Kotoko rear.

The equaliser finally came in the 60th minute when skipper of the side, Fuseini Zakaria, fired home from a very good chance to put them at par.

The game from then moved from one end to the other as both sides searched for the winners which never came, so they shared the spoils.

At the Dr Kwame Kyei Park in Abrankese, Nations FC and Hearts of Oak shared the points in an action-packed game.

The Phobians who recorded their first win last week had high hopes of recording the second but Nations FC proved a tough customer.

In fact, the Phobians lived dangerously in the first half as the host relied on their physique and pace to run at the Phobians.

At times, the Phobians relied on some good saves from Ben­jamin Asare to stay in the game although the same goalkeeper created some scary moments when handling balls at the back.

Hearts were more reorganised at the back and were able to create a few problems at the back for the hosts but their efforts were thwart­ed by the Nation’s defence.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY