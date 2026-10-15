Diaspora Affairs mourns Gamal Nkrumah

The Diaspora Affairs Office of the President (DAOOP) has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Gamal Gorkeh Nkrumah, distinguished journalist, Pan-Africanist and son of Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

In a statement, the Office extended its condolences to the Nkrumah family, his loved ones, colleagues and all those affected by the loss.

DAOOP noted that Gamal Nkrumah’s work in journalism, particularly his engagement with African affairs and international relations, was shaped by the ideals of African unity, independence and Pan-African solidarity.

“His passing is a moment of profound sadness for all who value these ideals and the enduring contribution of the Nkrumah family to Ghana’s history and the African liberation struggle,” the statement said.

The Office joined the Government and people of Ghana and the wider African diaspora in extending heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

Gamal Nkrumah, who was based in Egypt, maintained strong ties with Ghana.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme