Dragons fend off Panthers to secure RLFG Men’s 13s Championship final spot

DRAGONS RLFC confirmed their place in the final of the 2026 Rugby League Federation Ghana (RLFG) Men’s 13s Championship with a spirited 30–22 victory over Accra Panthers in the playoff game at the University of Ghana Rugby Stadium.

Dragons fell behind in the sixth minute through a Kofi Adusei Abah try, but Jesus Jerry Lartey failed to convert.

Dragons responded immediately, with Jonathan Adotey crossing the line two minutes later while Prince Chris Ebo Da-Gama Idan Odum converted to give Dragons a 6–4 lead.

Dragons extended their advantage in the 25th minute when Elikem Kwornu Kwami scored a try. Emmanuel Amoah-Acheampong added another try four minutes later, with Odum converting to increase Dragons’ lead.

Panthers got on the scoresheet again through Godwin Asamoah in the 32nd minute, but it was Dragons that finished the half strongly, with Odum scoring and converting a try in the 35th minute before Kwami crossed the line for his second try a minute later to hand Dragons a 26–8 lead at the break.

The first half also saw Panthers’ Adam Ibrahim Adam receive a red card.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Panthers returned from the break determined to fight back. Asamoah scored his second try in the 58th minute, which Adams Marsuu converted before adding a penalty goal in the 61st minute to further reduce the deficit.

Panthers mounted an impressive comeback, with Asamoah crossing the line again in the 71st minute to complete his hat-trick. Marsuu converted in the 72nd minute to narrow Dragons’ advantage to 26–22.

Dragons had the final say, with Elvis Ayertey crossing for a try in the 79th minute to help his side secure a 30–22 victory and seal their place in the final.

The result sets up a championship showdown against three-time champions and defending champions Bulls RLFC on Friday, November 6, at 6 p.m.

The final will headline the second edition of Friday Night Footy, RLFG’s rugby league event held under the lights. The event will also feature the Diva Series final, with clashes involving Accra Girls versus Old Guards, Next Gen and La Presec.

Other fixtures will see La Presec take on Accra Girls, Next Gen face Old Guards, Accra Girls play Next Gen, and La Presec battle Old Guards.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY

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