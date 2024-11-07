Ghana launches 2 sickle cell policies in Accra

Two national policies that seek to strengthen sickle cell disease (SCD) care and advance Ghana’s quest for vaccine self-reliance for a healthier population have been launched in Accra yesterday.

While the five – year “National Strategy for SCD” (2022-2028) is expected to prevent and control the disease burden through compre­hensive and coordinated health­care services, research and public awareness in order to reduce stigma and discrimination, the “National Vaccine Policy (NVP)” on the other hand, envisions a Ghana that is self-sufficient in vaccine manufac­turing for national use by 2030.

Both documents are among others hinged on principles of equi­ty, strategic multi-sectoral partner­ship and collaboration, patient-care, innovation and sustainability for improved health outcomes.

The sector Minister, Dr Bernard Oko Boye, who performed the launch in a speech read on his behalf, underscored the timeliness of the NCD strategy to reduce the disease prevalence in the country which affects approximately 25 per cent of the population.

This, he said, meant that a significant proportion of the pro­ductive population in Ghana were likely to pass on the sickle cell trait to their offsprings and perpetuate the cycle of the disease which is of substantial health, economic and social burden.

“Current data estimates that about 15,000 to 20,000 babies are born with SCD in Ghana every year representing two per cent of all live births. One in every 50 children born in Ghana would have a sickle cell disease with 50 to 90 per cent of them dying before their fifth birthday.

One in four Ghanaians has the haemoglobin S or C gene, mean­while nine out of 10 people in Ghana are unaware of their SCD status,” he shared.

According to the Minister, with a national policy on SCD in place, the overall health of patients with the condition is expected to improve along a continuum of care where a robust governance struc­ture for the management of sickle cell is established.

“The strategy will see the establishment of a robust newborn screening programme for SCD, im­proving research, surveillance and monitoring and evaluation for SCD while strengthening partnership and resource mobilisation as well as firming preventive strategies for SCD, including reinforcing genetic counselling services.”

Roping in the NVP which he said was crucial for interventions like pneumococcal vaccines under the Expanded Programme for Immunisation (EPI) for children with sickle cell under five, Dr Oko Boye stressed that it was for such interventions that Ghana was committed to achieving vaccine self-reliance in order to reduce neonatal and infant mortality and morbidities.

“I urge us all to remain com­mitted to the vision laid out in these documents. Its realisation may not come easily to us but with partnership and collaboration, I believe we will succeed,” he stated.

Dr Frank Lule, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Country Representative in a speech read in his behalf, lauded Ghana developing both docu­ments which he stated, was a testament to the government ded­ication to safeguarding the health of the populace.

“Vaccination has long been recognised as one of the most effective tools in public health with the power to prevent illness, protect vulnerable population and ultimately save live and the NVP lays the groundwork for a comprehensive approach that pri­oritises vaccine development and manufacturing,” he added.

Dr Lule affirmed the WHO commitment to implementing both documents to promote a healthier population.

BY ABIGAIL ANNOH