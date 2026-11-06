Ghana Needs Financial Health Council — UN Special Advocate for Financial Health

The United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Financial Health, Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, has called for the establishment of a Financial Health Council to coordinate efforts by the government and private sector to improve the financial well-being of Ghanaians.

She said financial inclusion should not be seen as an end in itself but as a means of achieving financial health and broader socio-economic development.

Queen Máxima made the call at the joint inauguration of the Working Committee on the National Financial Inclusion and Development Strategy in Accra yesterday.

The committee is tasked with developing the strategy document for implementation between 2027 and 2031.

Queen Máxima said access to bank accounts, insurance, pensions and other financial services was important but did not, on its own, guarantee financial security or improved livelihoods.

She explained that financial health had four key components: the ability to manage daily finances, withstand financial shocks, achieve long-term financial goals and maintain confidence in one’s financial circumstances. Read More.

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BY CLIFF EKUFUL

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