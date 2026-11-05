Ghana’s Abena Osei-Asare retains AFROPAC Deputy Chair position

Member of Parliament for Atiwa East and Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee of Ghana’s Parliament, Abena Osei-Asare,

has been retained as Deputy Chairperson of the African Organisation of Public Accounts Committees (AFROPAC).

Her re-election came at the close of AFROPAC’s General Conference and Meeting in Accra on November 4, where delegates from public accounts committees across the continent backed her continued service.

The vote is widely seen as recognition of her leadership in promoting parliamentary oversight, fiscal transparency and accountability in public financial management.

Her retention keeps Ghana at the forefront of AFROPAC’s work to strengthen the capacity of legislatures to scrutinise public spending and ensure public funds are used for their intended purposes.

Speaking after her re-election, Abena Osei-Asare thanked delegates for their confidence and pledged to continue championing stronger accountability systems across Africa.

She said effective oversight by Parliament is critical to building public trust, improving service delivery and ensuring value for money in the use of state resources.

AFROPAC brings together chairs and members of public accounts committees from across Africa to share experiences, build capacity and promote best practices in public financial oversight.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme