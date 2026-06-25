GNFS educates over 800 pupils on flood safety in Sekondi

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‎The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Western Regional Command has intensified its flood safety awareness campaign by educating more than 800 pupils of Tessark School in Kweikuma, Sekondi, on flood prevention and safety measures.

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‎The sensitization programme, led by ADO I Linda Afua Pongo, highlighted the role of citizens in preventing floods and the preparedness of the Fire Service in responding to flood-related emergencies.

Pupils were cautioned against indiscriminate disposal of refuse into drains and gutters, a major cause of flooding in communities.

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‎The officers also educated the children on the dangers of playing or walking in floodwaters, chasing objects carried away by floods, and attempting to cross gutters or weak bridges during heavy rainfall.

They were advised to share the safety messages with their families, monitor weather forecasts, and develop household emergency plans.

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‎The programme forms part of GNFS’s ongoing efforts to promote flood safety and protect lives, especially during the rainy season.

Pupils and their families were encouraged to contact the Service for emergency assistance whenever flood threats arise