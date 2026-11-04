“I want justice for my son” — Mother of slain 15-Year-old Javits Frimpong leaves Ghana for USA

Emotions ran high at the Kotoka International Airport this morning as Madam Doris Adu Gyamfi, mother of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong, departed Ghana for the United States to join her family in mourning her son.

Javits, a young Ghanaian boy, was brutally killed in the Bronx, New York — a tragedy that has shocked Ghanaians both home and abroad.

Madam Gyamfi was accompanied to the airport by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a relative, and other family members, who offered her support as she embarked on the painful journey.

According to the Ministry, staff from Ghana’s New York Mission are on standby to receive her on arrival and provide her with all the necessary support as the family works together to give the late Javits a befitting burial.

The Ministry expressed sincere appreciation to the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (MP), for his personal support throughout the process, as well as his Deputy, Hon. James Gyakye Quayson (MP).

They extended special thanks to the Mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, and the US Embassy in Ghana for their swift intervention in securing her visa.

As she left Ghana, Madam Gyamfi’s demand remained clear and emotional: “I want justice for my son.”

The Ministry added that it is its fervent hope that the perpetrators of the heinous crime will be apprehended and brought to justice in due course.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme